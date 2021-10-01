Astounding Progress Made In Porting Wine To Haiku For Running Windows Software

Haiku as the open-source operating system in development for two decades as the inspirational successor to BeOS is kicking off 2022 by.... beginning to be able to run Windows applications via Wine. There is great progress being made in porting Wine to running on Haiku.Developer "X512" who has achieved a lot of other great Haiku development milestones from graphics driver porting to other work has been tackling Wine this week. He has been quickly making progress on being able to run Windows programs on the BeOS-inspired open-source operating system.X512 has been sharing his progress in real-time via the Haiku forums. Here is some of the early fruits of his patches for getting Wine on Haiku:

See more details and the ongoing porting progress via the Haiku-OS.org discussion