A Ton Of Wine vs. Windows 10 vs. Linux Direct3D/OpenGL Performance Data
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 29 June 2018 at 10:03 AM EDT. 8 Comments
WINE --
Last week I posted a number of Wine vs. Windows 10 vs. Ubuntu Linux benchmarks focusing mostly on the CPU/system performance for various cross-platform applications/programs. For those interested in the graphics/gaming performance, here are a number of Direct3D and OpenGL benchmarks.

Today is just a look at the plethora of raw data collected when running a number of graphics benchmarks that natively support Linux and Windows, including tests of the Windows binaries on Wine under Ubuntu Linux. In the Wine/Windows tests for many of these runs are also Direct3D 9 / Direct3D 11 renderer options tested too while obviously under Linux is just the OpenGL runs. The tests used today do not have Vulkan support.


The tests are primarily of Unigine Heaven, Unigine Valley, Unigine Superposition and also Xonotic. The Unigine tests offer first-rate Linux and Windows support unlike some of the Linux game ports. Additionally, under Windows is the Direct3D renderer that is at the same level as their OpenGL support. So while the actual results may not be too useful in this batch run per se, its focus is on looking largely at the Wine overhead and for that these tests should do a great job of showing the differences.

The same system with the same settings/configuration were used for testing.

With this just being a short one-page article due to being short on time/resources and preoccupied with other priority tests, to check out all of the data head on over to OpenBenchmarking.org. The Wine/Windows/Ubuntu graphics tests were done with an RX 580 and RX Vega 64. When doing a proper multi-page comparison will also be DXVK benchmarks, etc, so just take these results today as you wish for those curious about the stock/out-of-the-box Wine performance. Also do note that in some of the cases when running Wine at the sub-4K resolutions, the Wine performance is abnormally high as it looks like Wine may have some scaling/resolution issues under some conditions.
