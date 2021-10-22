Wine 6.20 Released With More Modules Switching To The PE Format
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 22 October 2021 at 03:57 PM EDT. 4 Comments
WINE --
Wine 6.20 was released today as the latest bi-weekly development release of this open-source software for enjoying Windows games and applications on Linux and other platforms.

Wine 6.20 continues the recent trend of converting more modules over to the PE (Portable Executable) format. The latest Portable Executable conversion work is for MSXml, XAudio, and DInput, among others. There are also some system libraries bundled with the source to support PE builds.

After Wine 6.18 enabled the HID joystick code by default, Wine 6.20 also now uses that as the only supported joystick back-end in the DirectInput code path.
- MSXml, XAudio, DInput and a few other modules converted to PE.
- A few system libraries are bundled with the source to support PE builds.
- HID joystick is now the only supported joystick backend in DirectInput.
- Better support for MSVCRT builds in Winelib.
- Various bug fixes.

When it comes to the bug fixes in this bi-weekly development release, software fixed up this time around include Emergency 3, EA Desktop, Project CARS 2, Diablo 2: Resurrected, and others.

Downloads and more details on Wine 6.20 via WineHQ.org.

Around the start of the new year these Wine 6.xx point releases will culminate with the annual Wine 7.0 stable release update.
4 Comments
Related News
Wine 6.19 Continues Work On HID Joystick, PE Conversion
Wine-Staging 6.18 Released With 616 Patches Atop Upstream
Wine 6.18 Released With HID Joystick Enabled By Default
Wine 6.17 Released With Better HiDPI Support For Built-In Apps
Wine-Staging 6.16 Implements Two More D3DX Functions To Help Some Windows Games
Wine 6.16 Released With Better HiDPI Theming, Initial HID-Based Joystick Backend
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Axboe Achieves 8M IOPS Per-Core With Newest Linux Optimization Patches
PinePhone Pro Announced As New Linux Smartphone
Linux To No Longer Enable AMD SME Usage By Default Due To Problems With Some Hardware
NVIDIA 495 Linux Beta Driver Released With GBM Support
Ubuntu 21.10 Released With GNOME 40 Desktop, Many Underlying Improvements
OpenBSD 7.0 Released With RISC-V 64-bit Port, Better Apple Silicon Support
KDE Plasma 5.23 Released In Marking 25 Years Of KDE
AMD Finally Enabling PSR By Default For Newer Hardware With Linux 5.16