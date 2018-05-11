Wine 3.8 is now available as the latest bi-weekly development release of this program to run Windows applications/games on Linux and macOS.
Wine 3.8 adds infrastructure work to support developing kernel driver tests, now shows file properties within the Shell browser, adds MP3 decoding support to the DirectX Media Object, adds more functionality to the task scheduler, supports COM aggregation in UrlMon, and has 32 known bug fixes.
The bug fixes range from taking care of issues to Adobe Premiere Elements 14 to fixing Steam Big Picture Mode and other game fixes.
The complete list of fixes and changes for Wine 3.8 can be found via today's release announcement at WineHQ.org.
