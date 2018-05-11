Wine 3.8 Brings MP3 Decoding, Other improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 11 May 2018 at 02:44 PM EDT. 1 Comment
WINE --
Wine 3.8 is now available as the latest bi-weekly development release of this program to run Windows applications/games on Linux and macOS.

Wine 3.8 adds infrastructure work to support developing kernel driver tests, now shows file properties within the Shell browser, adds MP3 decoding support to the DirectX Media Object, adds more functionality to the task scheduler, supports COM aggregation in UrlMon, and has 32 known bug fixes.

The bug fixes range from taking care of issues to Adobe Premiere Elements 14 to fixing Steam Big Picture Mode and other game fixes.

The complete list of fixes and changes for Wine 3.8 can be found via today's release announcement at WineHQ.org.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related WINE News
CrossOver 17.5 Improves Support For Office 2016 / Office 365
Wine-Staging 3.7 Can Now Be Built For Android & More
Wine 3.7 Released With Direct3D Improvements, Larger Icons
Wine-Staging 3.6 Released, Carrying ~930 Patches, Fixes For CSMT Toggling & Dead Rising
The Oracle vs. Google Case Is Concerning Some Wine Developers
Wine 3.6 Brings A GLSL-Based Blitter, HiDPI Work
Popular News This Week
The Shiny New Features Of X.Org Server 1.20
KDE Plasma 5 Stack Should Now Be In Good Shape For FreeBSD Ports
NVIDIA Ends The GeForce Partner Program
Linux Kernel Hardens Sound Drivers Against Spectre V1 Vulnerability
Linux 4.18 Set To Receive Scheduler Optimization For vCPUs
X.Org Server 1.20 To Be Released In The Days Ahead