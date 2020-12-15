There's Finally An Experimental Driver For Native Wayland Support Within Wine

Alexandros Frantzis has announced the creation of a Wayland driver for Wine. This driver allows Windows GDI/OpenGL applications to run on Wayland compositors without any use of X11/XWayland.
The code hasn't yet been merged into Wine and given the code freeze is too late to appear for next month's Wine 6.0 release, but the experimental branch is available today for those interested.
This Wayland driver is working for basic GDI/OpenGL applications and all core functionality but a number of items are missing. Still to be addressed is window minimization, keyboard layout support, grabs, multiple displays, and Vulkan support.
More details on this initial Wayland driver for Wine via the Wine mailing list.
Collabora developer Alexandros Frantzis has also posted a video of this Wayland support in action.
