WSL2 Adding Support For Mounting Physical Disks, EXT4 Access And More From Windows
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 10 September 2020 at 04:24 PM EDT. 12 Comments
MICROSOFT --
The latest functionality Microsoft is adding to their Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL2) is support for attaching and mounting physical disks within WSL2.

The newest Windows Insiders Preview Build adds support for the wsl --mount option for attaching and mounting physical disks attached to the system. This is intended for accessing data on Linux file-systems that are not natively supported by Windows, like EXT4 and many others.

Particularly for those using multi-boot setups or performing Linux backups to EXT4 or other non-Windows file-systems, making use of WSL's new mount options can allow interacting with these files. Additionally, once mounted by WSL, the files are also accessible from the Windows install via the File Explorer.

The mounted Linux file-systems are accessible from the Windows system via the \wsl$ path. One notable limitation though is that for now with the new Windows Insider builds that it's not possible to attach a single partition but just disks.

More details on this new WSL2 capability via the Microsoft Command Line Blog.
12 Comments
Related News
Microsoft Is Exploring LTO+PGO For A Faster Linux Kernel
Wine-Mono Won't Bother With .NET 5.0 - The Official Microsoft Binaries Should Work Fine
Microsoft Is Backporting WSL2 To Their Windows 10 2019 Releases
Microsoft Doubles Their Commits To Mesa This Week
Microsoft Engineer Proposes "TRAMPFD" For Improving Linux Security
Microsoft Releases Its Own Open-Source Process Monitor For Linux
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Problems Debian Is Facing In 2020
GCC Automatic Parallel Compilation Viability Results Help Up To 3.3x
GCC Is Currently Faster Than LLVM's Clang At Compiling The Linux Kernel
C++20 Draft Approved As Major Update To C++ Programming Language
Faster Reading From /dev/zero With Linux 5.10
PipeWire Is In Increasingly Great Shape - Ready For More User Testing
AMD Sends In More Radeon "Navi 2" Updates For Linux 5.10 Kernel
Ubuntu 20.10 Adding Active Directory Support To The Installer