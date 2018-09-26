Vulkan Working On New Timeline Semaphores Feature
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 26 September 2018 at 07:06 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VULKAN --
You may have remembered when the XDC2018 agenda was published there was "Untitled Vulkan break-out kick-off. Topic still under NDA." We now know what that was about.

Jason Ekstrand of Intel's open-source Vulkan driver team just wrapped up presenting at XDC2018 in Spain where the topic ended up being Vulkan Timeline Semaphores.


Vulkan Timeline Semaphores is being worked on by The Khronos Group and the Vulkan Working Group as a new synchronization programming model. This is intended to help improve the synchronization process for rendering and work out better for game developers based on feedback from the existing Vulkan semaphores functionality.

The specification on this timeline semaphore functionality has yet to be published, but Ekstrand was presenting an initial overview of it and the focus this week at XDC2018 is on trying to come up with a cross-driver kernel interface for supporting the necessary functionality by the Linux DRM drivers -- namely Intel and Radeon. Tomorrow will be a break-out session where the developers involved will try to hash out a capable interface and other common areas for the implementation.

Will update when slides and video recording become available.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Vulkan News
Vulkan Adopts A Code Of Conduct
DXVK 0.80 Released With Initial State Cache, Direct3D 11.1 Feature Level
DXVK Picking Up A Shader Cache To Help Reduce Stuttering, Boost Performance
Vulkan 1.1.85 Released With Raytracing, Mesh Shaders & Other New NVIDIA Extensions
Khronos Talks Up The New Vulkan Memory Model
Vulkan 1.1.84 Brings KHR Memory Model, ASTC Decode Mode Extensions
Popular News This Week
Vulkan 1.1.85 Released With Raytracing, Mesh Shaders & Other New NVIDIA Extensions
Purism Announces The "Librem Key"
Mesa Can Finally Build With Almost No Compiler Warnings
Fedora Is Looking For Help Testing Their New Silverblue
AMD Adds A Seemingly New Polaris ID To Their Linux Driver
A Time Namespace Has Been Proposed For The Linux Kernel