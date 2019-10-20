Open-Source C.A.S. Vulkan Layer - Similar to Radeon Image Sharpening But For Any GPU
20 October 2019
AMD's Radeon Image Sharpening feature is designed to improve image quality with minimal performance costs. However, it is only supported by Radeon Polaris / Vega / Navi graphics cards and only under Microsoft Windows 10. An independent open-source project has implemented contrast adaptive sharpening support for Vulkan that is similar to Radeon Image Sharpening but will work for any Vulkan-enabled GPU -- including NVIDIA GPUs.

vkBasalt is this new open-source project that provides contrast adaptive sharpening for any Vulkan game with its implementation being a Vulkan post-processing layer. With being implemented as a Vulkan layer, it's effectively GPU/driver-independent and in this case once installed can be loaded with the ENABLE_VKBASALT / ENABLE_VKBASALT32 environment variables.

This Vulkan layer is based upon AMD's open-source Contrast Adaptive Sharpening FidelityFX code.


This vkBasalt layer for those interested in experimenting with it can find it over on GitHub.
