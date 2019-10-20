AMD's Radeon Image Sharpening feature is designed to improve image quality with minimal performance costs. However, it is only supported by Radeon Polaris / Vega / Navi graphics cards and only under Microsoft Windows 10. An independent open-source project has implemented contrast adaptive sharpening support for Vulkan that is similar to Radeon Image Sharpening but will work for any Vulkan-enabled GPU -- including NVIDIA GPUs.
vkBasalt is this new open-source project that provides contrast adaptive sharpening for any Vulkan game with its implementation being a Vulkan post-processing layer. With being implemented as a Vulkan layer, it's effectively GPU/driver-independent and in this case once installed can be loaded with the ENABLE_VKBASALT / ENABLE_VKBASALT32 environment variables.
This Vulkan layer is based upon AMD's open-source Contrast Adaptive Sharpening FidelityFX code.
This vkBasalt layer for those interested in experimenting with it can find it over on GitHub.
