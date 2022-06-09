Vulkan 1.3.217 Adds Extension To Interact With Apple Metal Objects

Vulkan 1.3.217 is out this morning as the newest version of the Khronos' high performance graphics/compute API specification. With Vulkan 1.3.217 comes two new extensions.Besides the usual assortment of spec clarifications and fixes, Vulkan 1.3.217 adds two new extensions to the Vulkan ecosystem.First up is VK_EXT_non_seamless_cube_map. VK_EXT_non_seamless_cube_map allows disabling cube map edge handling on a per-sample level to match the behavior of other graphics APIs. This extension can help in porting other graphics APIs atop Vulkan. This new extension from Georg Lehmann is for helping DXVK in its Direct3D 9 support while also may be useful to Zink / OpenGL too. There are also Radeon RADV and Intel ANV Vulkan driver implementations of this extension.



