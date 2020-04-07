Vulkan 1.2.137 Specification Brings Many Clarifications + Fixes, Faster HTML Doc Loading
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 7 April 2020 at 01:26 PM EDT. Add A Comment
Less than one month ago came the big Vulkan 1.2.135 update with official ray-tracing capabilities and other extension promotions. Out today is Vulkan 1.2.137 with a whole lot of clarifications and fixes.

Vulkan isn't slowing down at all due to the coronavirus but its adoption continues to grow and the Vulkan working group continues delivering timely updates with new extensions and fixes/corrections.

Vulkan 1.2.137 comes with quite a number of fixes and clarifications to the specification both for publicly reported issues on GitHub and also a wide variety of internal bug tickets have been closed.

One of the additional changes in Vulkan 1.2.137 are HTML generation improvements that should really help out Chrome/Chromium with quicker loading of the HTML documentation as well as Firefox and Safari.

Vulkan 1.2.137 also has a new extension in the form of VK_QCOM_render_pass_store_ops. This Qualcomm extension allows slightly changing the semantics around render passes.

More details on the v1.2.137 changes via GitHub.
