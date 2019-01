As the first Vulkan specification update in nearly one month and just ahead of CES where we'll see new graphics hardware, Vulkan 1.1.97 has been released with a handful of new extensions.Vulkan 1.1.97 has the usual work on documentation corrections/clarfications, but most interesting are the new extensions:- Provides a means to query a buffer device address value for a buffer. That value can then be used to access the buffer memory via PhysicalStorageBufferEXT in GLSL and SPV_EXT_physical_storage_buffer from SPIR-V.- This exposes the memory used and total memory budgeted for a memory heap. From there it can be estimated for how much total memory from each heap a process is using at a particular moment.- This allows specifying a priority value at memory allocation time. This memory priority is used for trying to keep those allocations in device-local memory rather than potentially moving it to non-device-local-memory when a heap becomes full. These new Vulkan memory extensions were developed by NVIDIA engineers.- A LunarG-developed extension for enabling/disabling different validation features and validation layer features.- Allows automatically resolving multi-sampled depth/stencil attachments in a sub-pass.Overall this is a nice update with the useful new Vulkan memory extensions as well as VK_EXT_validation_features being quite practical too. The revised Vulkan documentation can be found via Khronos.org