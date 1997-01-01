Vulkan 1.1.97 Released With Five New Extensions
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 6 January 2019 at 07:54 AM EST. Add A Comment
VULKAN --
As the first Vulkan specification update in nearly one month and just ahead of CES where we'll see new graphics hardware, Vulkan 1.1.97 has been released with a handful of new extensions.

Vulkan 1.1.97 has the usual work on documentation corrections/clarfications, but most interesting are the new extensions:

VK_EXT_buffer_device_address - Provides a means to query a buffer device address value for a buffer. That value can then be used to access the buffer memory via PhysicalStorageBufferEXT in GLSL and SPV_EXT_physical_storage_buffer from SPIR-V.

VK_EXT_memory_budget - This exposes the memory used and total memory budgeted for a memory heap. From there it can be estimated for how much total memory from each heap a process is using at a particular moment.

VK_EXT_memory_priority - This allows specifying a priority value at memory allocation time. This memory priority is used for trying to keep those allocations in device-local memory rather than potentially moving it to non-device-local-memory when a heap becomes full. These new Vulkan memory extensions were developed by NVIDIA engineers.

VK_EXT_validation_features - A LunarG-developed extension for enabling/disabling different validation features and validation layer features.

VK_KHR_depth_stencil_resolve - Allows automatically resolving multi-sampled depth/stencil attachments in a sub-pass.

Overall this is a nice update with the useful new Vulkan memory extensions as well as VK_EXT_validation_features being quite practical too. The revised Vulkan documentation can be found via Khronos.org.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Vulkan News
Vulkan 1.1.96 Released With Many Corrections & Clarifications
VK9 Now Can Run Unreal Tournament 99, Works With AMD Binary Driver
Vulkan 1.1.95 Released With New Floating Point Extensions
LunarG Rolls Out Vulkan Configurator With Updated SDK
Vulkan 1.1.94 Released With Two New Extensions
RLSL Continues Maturing For Compiling Rust To SPIR-V For Use With Vulkan Drivers
Popular News This Week
From The Linux Perspective: What I Am Most Looking Forward To In 2019
Open-Source / Linux Letdowns For 2018
Linus Torvalds' New Helper Is Working Out Well For Linux 4.21
PulseEffects: A System-Wide Equalizer For PulseAudio
GhostBSD 18.12 Released As A Polished FreeBSD OS With MATE Desktop
The Biggest GNOME Stories Of 2018