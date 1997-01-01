As the first Vulkan specification update in nearly one month and just ahead of CES where we'll see new graphics hardware, Vulkan 1.1.97 has been released with a handful of new extensions.
Vulkan 1.1.97 has the usual work on documentation corrections/clarfications, but most interesting are the new extensions:
VK_EXT_buffer_device_address - Provides a means to query a buffer device address value for a buffer. That value can then be used to access the buffer memory via PhysicalStorageBufferEXT in GLSL and SPV_EXT_physical_storage_buffer from SPIR-V.
VK_EXT_memory_budget - This exposes the memory used and total memory budgeted for a memory heap. From there it can be estimated for how much total memory from each heap a process is using at a particular moment.
VK_EXT_memory_priority - This allows specifying a priority value at memory allocation time. This memory priority is used for trying to keep those allocations in device-local memory rather than potentially moving it to non-device-local-memory when a heap becomes full. These new Vulkan memory extensions were developed by NVIDIA engineers.
VK_EXT_validation_features - A LunarG-developed extension for enabling/disabling different validation features and validation layer features.
VK_KHR_depth_stencil_resolve - Allows automatically resolving multi-sampled depth/stencil attachments in a sub-pass.
Overall this is a nice update with the useful new Vulkan memory extensions as well as VK_EXT_validation_features being quite practical too. The revised Vulkan documentation can be found via Khronos.org.
