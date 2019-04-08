Vulkan 1.1.106 Released As The Latest Update For This Graphics / Compute API
It's been over two weeks since the release of Vulkan 1.1.105 while now it's been succeeded by Vulkan 1.1.106.

Vulkan 1.1.106 is out to kick off a new week, but in reality it's not all that exciting. With Vulkan 1.1.106 there aren't any new extensions for this cross-platform graphics/compute API nor is there any major changes, but just the usual maintenance updates and other text clean-ups.

Vulkan 1.1.106 though is useful in that it adds a search box and search index for the chunked HTML documentation to make it easier searching through the multi-page HTML specification.

That's about it though and for anyone wanting to know the minor changes in Vulkan 1.1.106 can learn about them via this GitHub commit.
