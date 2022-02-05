While VirtualBox 6.0 is in beta, VirtualBox 5.2.22 was released today as the latest stable release for this Oracle virtualization software.
Announced earlier this week was a VirtualBox zero-day vulnerability that went public with the researcher being upset over current bug disclosure processes... That 0-day vulnerability in VirtualBox touches its PRO/1000 network adapter code and allows the guest to escape to the host's ring three and from there paired with other exploits potentially hitting the host's ring zero. Details on that zero-day via virtualbox_e1000_0day. Surprisingly though there is no word in today's VirtualBox 5.2.22 release information whether this vulnerability is addressed.
What is reported for VirtualBox 5.2.22 includes some audio fixes, two Windows fixes, VirtualBox on Linux now disables 3D for recent guests using Wayland due to start-up issues with the VirtualBox code being designed for a GLX/X11 world, fixes for newer kernels including some Linux 4.19 fixes, and other Linux fixes.
More information on the stable v5.2.22 release via VirtualBox.org.
