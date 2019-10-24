Red Hat Provides New VirtIO Windows Driver Installer
Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 24 October 2019 at 07:39 AM EDT.
RED HAT --
Red Hat engineers are busy working on oVirt 4.4 as the next feature release for this virtualization management platform that forms the basis of Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization. For this next release they are planning to ship a new Windows installer for their drivers to ease the deployment.

Using the WiX Toolset, they are providing a new installation experience around the VirtIO Windows drivers for these drivers that interface with the various virtual devices. These new drivers are now also to be shipped directly on the VirtIO Windows ISO.

For those making use of oVirt/VirtIO, Red Hat is looking for feedback on the new test packages. The new Windows driver installer for now can be found via this directory.
