Vega M Graphics On Intel Kabylake G CPUs Are Beginning To Work Under Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 27 May 2018 at 05:55 AM EDT. 5 Comments
INTEL --
We have been covering the Linux driver upbringing of "Vega M" for the Vega/Polaris graphics found in select newer Intel "Kabylake G" processors. The code is still in flight before it will work in all released versions of the Linux driver components, but for those willing to build the code or rely upon third party repositories, Vega M is now working on Linux.

As I have covered in various past articles, the open-source driver support for Radeon Vega M is queued into DRM-Next for the upcoming Linux 4.18 kernel cycle, Mesa 18.1 albeit with new hardware I always recommend using the latest Git (current Mesa 18.2), and there are also binary GPU microcode files needed too.

Unfortunately I don't have any Vega M access for testing, but a few Phoronix readers have been letting me know that they have now been able to get their Intel "Hades Canyon" systems working with Kabylake G graphics.



It's good to see the support is indeed working out when on the latest components. The Linux 4.18 merge window will open by mid-June and then be officially out by the start of September or so, which is the big piece of the puzzle for getting Vega M supported on Linux.
5 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel Mesa Driver Finally Supports Threaded OpenGL
P-State Powersave Improvements May Help Boost I/O Performance
GEM Improvements & Better Intel Icelake Support Coming To Linux 4.18
IWD 0.2 Released For Advancing Intel's Linux WiFi Daemon
Intel's Mesa Driver Prepares To Kill Off The Blitter
Intel Icelake Support Added To Mesa's Libdrm
Popular News This Week
Sony Is Working On AMD Ryzen LLVM Compiler Improvements - Possibly For The PlayStation 5
AMD Zen CPU Microcode Added To Linux-Firmware Tree, Bulldozer Updated
Git Has A New Wire Protocol Yielding Much Greater Performance
GIMP 2.10.2 Released With HEIF Image Format Support
Lubuntu 18.10 Officially Switching From LXDE To LXQt
AMD Rolls Out New Firmware For A Number Of GPUs