Vega M Graphics On Intel Kabylake G CPUs Are Beginning To Work Under Linux

We have been covering the Linux driver upbringing of " Vega M " for the Vega/Polaris graphics found in select newer Intel "Kabylake G" processors. The code is still in flight before it will work in all released versions of the Linux driver components, but for those willing to build the code or rely upon third party repositories, Vega M is now working on Linux.As I have covered in various past articles, the open-source driver support for Radeon Vega M is queued into DRM-Next for the upcoming Linux 4.18 kernel cycle, Mesa 18.1 albeit with new hardware I always recommend using the latest Git (current Mesa 18.2), and there are also binary GPU microcode files needed too.Unfortunately I don't have any Vega M access for testing, but a few Phoronix readers have been letting me know that they have now been able to get their Intel "Hades Canyon" systems working with Kabylake G graphics.

It's good to see the support is indeed working out when on the latest components. The Linux 4.18 merge window will open by mid-June and then be officially out by the start of September or so, which is the big piece of the puzzle for getting Vega M supported on Linux.