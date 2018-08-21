Valve Rolls Out Wine-based "Proton" For Running Windows Games On Linux

Valve has today announced a new version of Steam Play that allows Linux gamers to enjoy Windows games on Linux via their new Wine-based Proton project.
Here's the key elements of today's announcement:
- Windows games with no Linux version currently available can now be installed and run directly from the Linux Steam client, complete with native Steamworks and OpenVR support.It's interesting to hear they have some performance improvements in their "Proton" Wine code-base and it will be interesting to see what they try to upstream in Wine.
- DirectX 11 and 12 implementations are now based on Vulkan, resulting in improved game compatibility and reduced performance impact.
- Fullscreen support has been improved: fullscreen games will be seamlessly stretched to the desired display without interfering with the native monitor resolution or requiring the use of a virtual desktop.
- Improved game controller support: games will automatically recognize all controllers supported by Steam. Expect more out-of-the-box controller compatibility than even the original version of the game.
- Performance for multi-threaded games has been greatly improved compared to vanilla Wine.
Proton is open-source on GitHub. The source repository does confirm that DXVK is being used for the Direct3D on Vulkan support.
The Windows games they are supporting today with the new Steam Play beta are QUAKE, Tropico 4, Star Wars: Battlefront 2, DOOM, DOOM VFR, PAYDAY: The Heist, STALKER: Shadow of Chernobyl, and several others. They will be adding more Windows games as they finish testing them and ensuring good support.
All the details can be found via this just-posted Steam announcement. I'll be checking it out to see if it makes for any interesting benchmark comparisons.
