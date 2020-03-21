As another update to their Wine-based Proton 5.0 series for powering Steam Play, Valve has been readying their next update for enhancing the experience of running Windows games on Linux under Steam.
Proton 5.0-5 was being tidied up last night and includes fixes for recent game crashes, takes care of a network error for at least one game, supports the latest OpenVR SDKs, and has support for new Vulkan extensions used by some recent games.
The change-log for Proton 5.0-5 is available from GitHub.
Released yesterday was also DXVK 1.6 but it looks like that was too late for making it into Proton 5.0-5, but at least we've been seeing Proton updates fairly regularly these days so the wait shouldn't be too long before seeing that updated Direct3D-over-Vulkan layer for Steam Play.
