Proton 5.0-5 Brings Support For Newer Vulkan Extensions, Fixes Game Crashes
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 21 March 2020 at 05:49 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VALVE --
As another update to their Wine-based Proton 5.0 series for powering Steam Play, Valve has been readying their next update for enhancing the experience of running Windows games on Linux under Steam.

Proton 5.0-5 was being tidied up last night and includes fixes for recent game crashes, takes care of a network error for at least one game, supports the latest OpenVR SDKs, and has support for new Vulkan extensions used by some recent games.

The change-log for Proton 5.0-5 is available from GitHub.

Released yesterday was also DXVK 1.6 but it looks like that was too late for making it into Proton 5.0-5, but at least we've been seeing Proton updates fairly regularly these days so the wait shouldn't be too long before seeing that updated Direct3D-over-Vulkan layer for Steam Play.
Add A Comment
Related News
Proton 5.0-4 Released With DXVK 1.5.5, Denuvo Fixes, Performance Work
Steam For Linux Beta Finally Fixes Post-Login Annoyance
Steam Survey Updated For February 2020 With Latest Linux Figures
Steam Play's Proton 5.0-3 Released With Support For Metro Exodus Direct3D 12 Mode
Proton 5.0-2 Released To Fix Crashes For Steam Play Linux Gamers
Proton 5.0-1 Released As Valve's Basis For Steam Play Now On Wine 5.0, Latest DXVK
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux Kernel's Floppy Disk Code Is Seeing Improvements In 2020
Linux 5.7 Netfilter To See AVX2 Optimizations For Big Performance Boost - Can Be Up To ~420%
WSL2 Reaching General Availability In Windows 10 v2004
Chrome 80 Against Firefox 74/75 Performance On Linux
Is Clear Linux Just A Toy Distribution By Intel?
Fwupd+LVFS Begins Rolling Out Firmware Update Support For NVMe SSDs
Debian 11 "Bullseye" To Begin Code Freeze In Early 2021
Shortwave Sees First Stable Release As GNOME Internet Radio Player