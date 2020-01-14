The Wine-downstream Proton that powers Valve's Steam Play is up to version 4.11-12 following a release today by a CodeWeavers developer.
Most notable with Proton 4.11-12 is pulling in DXVK 1.5.1, the release that brings better D3D9 performance and many game fixes as well as better thread defaults for today's CPUs.
In addition to having DXVK 1.5.1, Proton 4.11-12 also ships with updated OpenVR and SteamWorks SDKs. The new OpenVR SDK will allow Audioshield and Dance Collider to now play nicely under Steam Play.
Rounding out Proton 4.11-12 is an Xbox controller button fix for Elex and improved mouse cursor behavior for IL-2 Sturmovik.
