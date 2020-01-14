Valve's Proton 4.11-12 Released With DXVK 1.5.1, Updated SDKs
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 14 January 2020 at 04:48 PM EST. Add A Comment
VALVE --
The Wine-downstream Proton that powers Valve's Steam Play is up to version 4.11-12 following a release today by a CodeWeavers developer.

Most notable with Proton 4.11-12 is pulling in DXVK 1.5.1, the release that brings better D3D9 performance and many game fixes as well as better thread defaults for today's CPUs.

In addition to having DXVK 1.5.1, Proton 4.11-12 also ships with updated OpenVR and SteamWorks SDKs. The new OpenVR SDK will allow Audioshield and Dance Collider to now play nicely under Steam Play.

Rounding out Proton 4.11-12 is an Xbox controller button fix for Elex and improved mouse cursor behavior for IL-2 Sturmovik.
Add A Comment
Related News
Steam's December Numbers Point To A Lower Linux Marketshare But With More Oddities
Proton 4.11-11 Released With DXVK 1.5, Few Game Fixes
Proton 4.11-10 Adds Halo: Master Chief Collection Support, Integer Scaling, Other Game Improvements
Steam Survey For November Points To Flat Linux Percentage
Half-Life: Alyx Releasing In March 2020 With Linux Support
Valve Announcing Half-Life: Alyx VR Game On Thursday
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Doesn't Recommend Using ZFS On Linux
Multipath TCP Support Is Working Its Upstream - First Bits Landing With Linux 5.6
Linux In 2020 Can Finally Provide Sane Monitoring Of SATA Drive Temperatures
Fedora 32 Greenlit For Enabling FSTRIM Support By Default
Systemd Will Be Working To Improve Out-Of-Memory Linux Handling With Facebook OOMD
Git 2.25 Released As Its First Update Of 2020
Benchmarks Of Clear Linux's Native Kernel Against Current/Mainline/Preempt-RT Kernels
It Looks Like GCC's Long-Awaited Git Conversion Could Happen This Weekend