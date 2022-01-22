Valve Is Sponsoring More CI Testing For The Open-Source Radeon Linux Graphics Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 22 January 2022 at 08:02 AM EST. 3 Comments
VALVE --
As good news not only to future Steam Deck users but all Linux gamers making use of the Mesa open-source graphics drivers, Valve is sponsoring additional continuous integration (CI) testing of Mesa commits.

Charlie Turner of Igalia shared the news today with an MR setting up more dEQP runners. The dEQP is the drawElements Quality Program that is already used by Mesa CI for testing with both Vulkan, EGL, OpenGL ES, and OpenGL APIs. This has been very useful for Mesa's CI testing for ensuring problematic commits don't reach mainline Mesa for regressing OpenGL/Vulkan graphics API behavior.
This series proposes to add more dEQP bare-metal runners, sponsored by Valve. For now the runners are conditioned on a selection of users (similar to how freedreno's restricted traces work), since there are not enough machines to hit the runtime targets required for inclusion in the automatic pre-merge pipelines. There's nothing secret about the test loads, the restriction is purely practical for now and any interested user may request access to the runners.

A follow-up series will add trace testing runners to the CI, using a similar approach to the above.

As with most projects and efforts, Mesa's CI testing has been limited by the number of hardware systems they have devoted to being able to timely test new Mesa merge requests / patches right away without holding up the queue of patches to be tested before mainlining. Valve's sponsorship will hopefully help out moving forward in catching more issues before they are otherwise spotted.


Understandably given Valve's focus with Steam Deck featuring Radeon graphics and most of their open-source driver developers having been focused on RADV Vulkan work, their new CI bare metal runners are all Radeon based. There is additional coverage now features Kabini, Stoney, Polaris, Vega, Renoir, Navi, and Navi 2 systems.
3 Comments
Related News
DXVK 1.9.3 Released With NVIDIA DLSS Integration, Many Game Fixes
Valve's Steam Winter Sale Is Now Underway
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Adds Experimental Vulkan Support
Steam On Linux Marketshare Edges Tiny Bit Higher In November
Valve Posts Updated Steam Deck FAQs To Address More Community Questions
Proton 6.3-8 Released With More Windows Games Playable, Support For Some BattlEye Games
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Cemu Emulator Plans For 2022 With Going Open-Source, Aiming For Linux Support
Linux Preparing To Finally Remove Support For The a.out Format
FFmpeg 5.0 Released For This Popular, Open-Source Multimedia Library
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Planning To Stick With Linux 5.15 By Default
Rust For Linux Kernel Patches Revised With Upgraded Rust Toolchain, Build Improvements
Developer Steps Up Wanting To Maintain Linux's FBDEV Subsystem
Firefox Gets AV1 VA-API Acceleration Sorted Out
LVFS Activity Going Wild Ahead Of New Security Disclosure Requiring Firmware Update