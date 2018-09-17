Valve Prepares Open-Source Moondust Repository
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 17 September 2018 at 07:11 AM EDT.
Back in June, Valve announced "Moondust" as a new VR technical demo to showcase their hardware efforts (primarily with the Knuckles EV2 VR controllers) and consists of some mini games. It looks like this tech demo might be soon open-sourced.

If you missed Valve's original announcement of Moondust, you can find it on SteamCommunity.com granted this tech demo is primarily aimed at VR-enabling game developers. Below is Moondust's launch trailer.


What's new is that this morning I noticed Valve Software created a Moondust Git repository. At this point the Moondust.git is empty besides a one-line README file as well as a LICENSE file. The license is the MIT license for the Moondust repository and there isn't yet any code, pull requests, or other branches. Valve created this GitHub repository last week.

At first I was thinking this Moondust repository might just be to serve as an issue tracker for Valve, similar to what they have done with Dota 2 Vulkan and their other games and components that are not open-source... But after confirming in those repositories, those solely issue tracking projects don't have any LICENSE file in their repository.

So it's looking like Valve could be opening up at least part of Moondust under potentially the MIT license in the near future... We'll see.
