Valgrind 3.15 has been released, the programming utility famous for catching memory leaks and helping with memory debugging/profiling.
Valgrind 3.15 most notably overhauls DHAT, their Dynamic Heap Analysis Tool. DHAT looks at how programs are using heap allocations and is able to identify possible leaks, excessive turnovers, excessive transients, useless/underused allocations, and blocks with inefficient layouts.
Valgrind's 3.15 DHAT tool is now much better and also includes now a graphical interface while being promoted out of being an "experimental" tool. More details on the DHAT work can be found via this Mozilla.org blog post.
Valgrind 3.15 also contains improvements around Cachegrind, Callgrind, Memcheck, and related tooling.
Downloads and more details at Valgrind.org.
