It Looks Like VLC 3.0 Will Finally Be Released Soon
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 13 December 2017 at 05:22 AM EST. 7 Comments
MULTIMEDIA --
VLC 3.0 is something we've been looking forward to for years and it's looking like that big multimedia player update could be released very soon.

Thanks to Phoronix reader Fran for pointing out that VLC 3.0 release candidates have begun to not much attention. VLC 3.0 RC1 was tagged at the end of November and then on Tuesday marked VLC 3.0 RC2 being tagged, but without any official release announcements.

The VLC 3.0 release candidates are beginning to appear via Snaps, their nightlies source area has the very latest RC2 builds, and VLC 3.0 RCs are even now available already via Debian experimental.

But still information regarding these VLC 3.0 RCs are very light. The project's release tracker shows 168 issues closed and about 28 bugs currently blocking the v3.0.0 release of various crashes/regressions.

Among the changes to find with VLC 3.0 are:

- Zero-copy GStreamer video decoding and other zero-copy GPU improvements.

- HTTP/2 support.

- Improved UPnP support.

- Adaptive streaming support.

- Early work on Wayland support with the basics covered but it looks like more improved support will be in VLC 4.0.

- Optional systemd support.

- Support for network browsing with Samba, FTP/SFTP, NFS, and other protocols.

- There is also support for HDMI passthrough for audio HD codecs.

- Support for output renderers including Google Chromecast.

- Initial support for 360 video/audio.

- Better VA-API support including 10-bit handing, HEVC, and direct rendering support.

- A variety of new decoders and demuxers.

- Linux/BSD builds now use OpenGL video output by default rather than XVideo.

- VLC also now supports direct rendering with OpenGL using GL 4.4.

- A lot of VLC Android code has been reworked.

Overall, VLC 3.0 has shaped up to be a massive update to this open-source media player comprised of thousands of commits. There is no official communication yet on when the official release is taking place, but given the speed of these quiet RC releases, hopefully we are just weeks away from its debut.
7 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Multimedia News
FFmpeg Lands OpenCL Improvements
FFmpeg Continues Working Its "NVDEC" NVIDIA Video Decoding Into Shape
Tegra CEC Support & Other Media Updates For Linux 4.15
FFmpeg Lands NVDEC-Accelerated H.264 Decoding
Audacity 2.2 Released With New Themes, MIDI Playback & Other Changes
Lightworks 14.1 In Beta For Linux Video Editing
Popular News
AMD Reportedly Allows Disabling PSP Secure Processor With Latest AGESA
C++17 Is Now Official
Wine 3.0-RC1 Released, Direct3D 11 Enabled For Intel/AMD GPUs
Linux File Systems for Windows: Use EXT4 / XFS / Btrfs On Windows
Ubuntu Is Getting Ready To Further Demote Python 2
Steam To Stop Supporting Bitcoin Transactions