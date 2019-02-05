It was nearly one year ago to the day that there was the huge VLC 3.0 feature release and while that was a great update to this open-source, cross-platform media player there is a lot more out on the horizon.
VLC lead developer Jean-Baptiste Kempf talked about their plans for version 4.0, codenamed Otto Chriek. For VLC 4.0 they want a new playlist, a redone user-interface, a new video output architecture that supports VR/3D content, and removal of old platforms.
They also want support for 360 degree video, 3D audio, support for desktop VR head-mounted displays like the HTC Vive and Oculus via OpenHMD. Other video output work also includes better high dynamic range (HDR) support and a video filter API.
Work on the new VLC 4.0 user-interface is progressing, there will be GNOME and KDE adaptations, support for both server-side and client-side decorations, and great support for Wayland as well as X11 -- including support for macOS, Windows, etc.
With VLC 4.0, they intend to gut out support for Windows XP/Vista as well as bumping the macOS, iOS, and Android requirements. On the Linux front, they intend to require OpenGL acceleration for this media player.
More details on the early work around VLC 4.0 can be found via the slide deck and WebM recording of the talk.
11 Comments