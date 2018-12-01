VK9 Now Can Run Unreal Tournament 99, Works With AMD Binary Driver
Christopher Schaefer has released a new version of his VK9 project that is translating Direct3D 9 to Vulkan, similar to DXVK and in fact the original project in this space for handling D3D on toop of VLK.

VK9 Milestone 29 is this new milestone reached over the weekend. This new release can now handle programs using a vertex shader but no pixel shader and related improvements to shader handling. There are also a variety of fixes, including for addressing graphical corruption to Unreal Tournament 1999 (UT99). The VK9 Milestone 29 is also now compatible with the closed-source AMD graphics driver.

More details on Christopher's blog while the code is hosted on GitHub.
