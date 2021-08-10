Raspberry Pi V3DV Driver Nearing Vulkan 1.1 Support

The open-source V3DV driver living within Mesa for providing Vulkan API support for modern Broadcom VideoCore graphics -- most notably found in the Raspberry Pi 4 and newer -- is nearing Vulkan 1.1 compliance.
Igalia developers have been continuing to work on the Mesa V3DV driver under contract with the Raspberry Pi Foundation. Over this summer they have been implementing many more Vulkan extensions including ones around dedicated allocations, external fences and semaphores, multi-view, variable pointers, and others as required by Vulkan 1.1. Notably is also basic support for sub-groups and geometry shaders.
The V3DV driver is about rounded out for supporting the necessary features for Vulkan 1.1 but it hasn't yet gone through the Vulkan 1.1 conformance test suite fully nor confirmed the Vulkan 1.1 CTS results with The Khronos Group for being an official conformant implementation. In any case, it's moving closer as noted today on the Igalia blog.
