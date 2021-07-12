Raspberry Pi's V3DV Vulkan Driver Now Supports Geometry Shaders
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 12 July 2021 at 05:56 AM EDT. 5 Comments
MESA --
Mesa's V3DV Vulkan driver for newer Broadcom VideoCore graphics IP that is most notably used by the newer Raspberry Pi single board computers now has support for geometry shaders as its latest feature.

V3DV continues maturing quite well for open-source Vulkan support on the Raspberry Pi 4 and newer. Igalia in cooperation with the Raspberry Pi Foundation continue leading much of this V3DV open-source driver effort.

The newest V3DV addition is implementing layered attachment clears. That implementation is performing the layered attachment clears using a geometry shader but to do so it had to get geometry shaders working in the first place.

So as part of that patch series, geometry shaders is now working and exposed for this Broadcom Vulkan driver. Thus this open-source driver continues to become more useful for Raspberry Pi hardware.
5 Comments
Related News
Zink Now Supports OpenGL ES 3.2 Over Vulkan
Mesa 21.2 Lands NVIDIA's Code For Handling Alternate GBM Backends
Mesa's Exciting Milestones So Far In 2021 From Zink To Great Intel/AMD Open-Source Work
More Intel Xe-HP Enablement Code Lands In Mesa 21.2
Work-In-Progress RadeonSI+Nine Showing Big Performance Win For Source Engine Games
PanVK Merged Into Mesa 21.2 For Open-Source Vulkan Driver With Arm Mali GPUs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Following NetBSD, DragonFlyBSD Now Has "COVID"
XWayland 21.1.2 Released With NVIDIA Hardware Acceleration Support
Latest Patches Sent Out For Adding Rust Support To The Linux Kernel
Linux Will Keep Core Scheduling Disabled By Default
Linux Mint 20.2 Released With Cinnamon 5.0 Desktop
Systemd 249 Released With New Option For Simple Whole-File-System A/B Updates
New Linux 5.14 Tracer To Help With Measuring Operating System Noise
X.Org Server 21.1 Development Snapshot Released