Raspberry Pi's V3DV Vulkan Driver Now Supports Geometry Shaders

Mesa's V3DV Vulkan driver for newer Broadcom VideoCore graphics IP that is most notably used by the newer Raspberry Pi single board computers now has support for geometry shaders as its latest feature.
V3DV continues maturing quite well for open-source Vulkan support on the Raspberry Pi 4 and newer. Igalia in cooperation with the Raspberry Pi Foundation continue leading much of this V3DV open-source driver effort.
The newest V3DV addition is implementing layered attachment clears. That implementation is performing the layered attachment clears using a geometry shader but to do so it had to get geometry shaders working in the first place.
So as part of that patch series, geometry shaders is now working and exposed for this Broadcom Vulkan driver. Thus this open-source driver continues to become more useful for Raspberry Pi hardware.
