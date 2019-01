Lead VC4/V3D driver developer Eric Anholt of Broadcom has landed a batch of improvements to the next-generation V3D driver in Mesa 19.0 The latest round of work that was merged on Monday evening include SSBO / atomic counters support, support for the ARB_framebuffer_no_attachments OpenGL extension, support for more compute shader intrinsics, and other items.A complete look at the latest V3D driver work in Mesa can be found via this Git search V3D is the open-source driver for Broadcom VideoCore V hardware and newer while it's the VC4 driver that provides open-source support for current-generation VideoCore hardware found most notably within the Raspberry Pi. Hopefully in 2019 we'll be seeing newer Broadcom hardware available sporting the more up-to-date VideoCore hardware.