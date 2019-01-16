Lead VC4/V3D driver developer Eric Anholt of Broadcom has landed a batch of improvements to the next-generation V3D driver in Mesa 19.0.
The latest round of work that was merged on Monday evening include SSBO / atomic counters support, support for the ARB_framebuffer_no_attachments OpenGL extension, support for more compute shader intrinsics, and other items.
A complete look at the latest V3D driver work in Mesa can be found via this Git search.
V3D is the open-source driver for Broadcom VideoCore V hardware and newer while it's the VC4 driver that provides open-source support for current-generation VideoCore hardware found most notably within the Raspberry Pi. Hopefully in 2019 we'll be seeing newer Broadcom hardware available sporting the more up-to-date VideoCore hardware.
