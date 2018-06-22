Making Use Of Chrome's Ozone-GBM Intel Graphics Support On The Linux Desktop

Intel open-source developer Joone Hur has provided a guide about using the Chrome OS graphics stack on Intel-based Linux desktop systems.In particular, using the Chrome OS graphics stack on the Linux desktop is primarily about using the Ozone-GBM back-end to Ozone that allows for direct interaction with Intel DRM/KMS support and evdev for input.By using Ozone-GBM with the Chromium web-browser on the Linux desktop is support for zero-copy texture uploads, video acceleration, hardware overlays, and more. The end result is faster performance (around 30~40% faster in many instances thanks to zero-copy texture uploads), lower memory use (again thanks to zero-copy texture uploads), a more responsive Chromium UI, and greater power-savings.

For those curious about using Ozone-GBM with Intel hardware on the Linux desktop with distributions like Arch, Joone's guide can be found on 01.org that goes over the instructions as well as the Chrome OS graphics architecture.