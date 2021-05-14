Following this week's id Tech 3 based Daemon engine update, the open-source first person shooter / real-time strategy game Unvanquished has just issued its long overdue v0.52 beta release.
Unvanquished has been a very promising open-source game project succeeding the former Tremulous project. As part of Unvanquished, Daemon Engine as their downstream and much improved version of the open-source id Tech 3 has continued advancing.
While Unvanquished was known for their monthly alpha releases years ago, those dried up and it's been quite a while without any Unvanquished alpha/beta... But today thankfully there is the v0.52 beta in time for any weekend Linux gamers.
Many more details and screenshots on the Unvanquished 0.52 beta can be found via Unvanquished.net. Multi-platform binary download and sources on GitHub.
