Following this week's id Tech 3 based Daemon engine update , the open-source first person shooter / real-time strategy game Unvanquished has just issued its long overdue v0.52 beta release. Unvanquished has been a very promising open-source game project succeeding the former Tremulous project. As part of Unvanquished, Daemon Engine as their downstream and much improved version of the open-source id Tech 3 has continued advancing.While Unvanquished was known for their monthly alpha releases years ago, those dried up and it's been quite a while without any Unvanquished alpha/beta... But today thankfully there is the v0.52 beta in time for any weekend Linux gamers.

Many more details and screenshots on the Unvanquished 0.52 beta can be found via Unvanquished.net . Multi-platform binary download and sources on GitHub