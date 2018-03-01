Unity Tech is ending out the year with their Unity 2018.3 game engine update that brings a number of new features and improvements to its many supported platforms.
Unity 2018.3 updates its default scripting runtime to .NET 4.x and with support for the open-source Roslyn compiler, PhysX 3.4, an updated terrain system, additional XR targets supported, an HDR render pipeline preview with Vulkan support, dynamic resolution scaling for Vulkan on mobile, and many other improvements -- including numerous developer additions.
More details on the Unity 2018.3 game engine update via Unity3D.com.
Add A Comment