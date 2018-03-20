Unity Game Engine Plans For Rendering & Performance Improvements In 2018
Unity Tech made public at the Game Developers Conference their game engine plans for the year.

This year the game engine developers will be focusing on "next level rendering" with support for better visuals via their lightweight rendering pipeline and high-definition rendering pipeline, a GPU-based progressive lightmapper, and other efforts to increase the visual intensity of games powered by Unity 2018.

Unity this year is also working on machine learning support, since after all, machine learning is almost as hot these days as crypto currencies... Unity hopes their machine learning work will lead to optimized games for player retention and engagement.

The third pillar of Unity's improvements in 2018 will be focused on performance improvements. There will be a new C# job system, new compiler technology, a new entity component system, and more.

Unity has also committed to supporting the Magic Leap, Oculus Go, Daydream (standalone), and Google Play Instant.


More details on Unity 2018 plans via this blog post.
