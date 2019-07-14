Linux's UBIFS File-System Picks Up Support For Zstd Compression

The UBIFS file-system for usage on un-managed flash memory devices now has support for Zstd compression.
Zstd file-system compression was added to UBIFS as providing a means of being faster than the existing LZO compression, including for embedded Arm hardware, while still offering a good compression rate. This new UBIFS Zstd compression can be enabled via the UBIFS_FS_ZSTD Kconfig switch for building the UBIFS module with this Zstd support.
This Zstd compression support was sent in as part of the UBIFS changes for Linux 5.3. This flash-focused file-system atop UBI has also received support for offline signed file-systems and various fixes.
Add A Comment