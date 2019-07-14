Linux's UBIFS File-System Picks Up Support For Zstd Compression
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 14 July 2019 at 09:00 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
The UBIFS file-system for usage on un-managed flash memory devices now has support for Zstd compression.

Zstd file-system compression was added to UBIFS as providing a means of being faster than the existing LZO compression, including for embedded Arm hardware, while still offering a good compression rate. This new UBIFS Zstd compression can be enabled via the UBIFS_FS_ZSTD Kconfig switch for building the UBIFS module with this Zstd support.

This Zstd compression support was sent in as part of the UBIFS changes for Linux 5.3. This flash-focused file-system atop UBI has also received support for offline signed file-systems and various fixes.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Storage News
XFS Gets Cleaned Up In Linux 5.3 Kernel Development Activity
F2FS Gains Native SWAP File Support, Other Improvements
EXT4 For Linux 5.3 Gets Fixes & Faster Case-Insensitive Lookups
Merging exFAT Support For Linux Is Being Talked About - Waiting On Microsoft's Blessing
EROFS Looking To Be Promoted Out Of Linux's Staging Area
EXT4 Getting Faster Case-Insensitive Performance
Popular News This Week
The Ryzen 3000 Boot Problem With Newer Linux Distros Might Be Due To RdRand Issue
AMD Releases BIOS Fix To Motherboard Partners For Booting Newer Linux Distributions
Debian 10.0 "Buster" Now Available - Powered By Linux 4.19, GNOME + Wayland
Debian 11 "Bullseye" Cycle Prepares To Begin Long Journey
Microsoft Aiming For A Linux Development Workflow Around WSL + VS Code Remote
Merging exFAT Support For Linux Is Being Talked About - Waiting On Microsoft's Blessing