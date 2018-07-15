TxFS Linux File-System Supports ACID Transactions, Simple API
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 15 July 2018 at 12:49 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
Presented at this past week's 2018 USENIX Annual Technical Conference (ATC18) was TxFS, the Texas Transactional File System for Linux.

Texas Transactional File System (TxFS) has been in the works for a number of years and is a transactional file-system that offers a simple API, wide range of hardware support, high performance while supporting ACID transactions, and relatively low complexity.

TxFS has been worked on by the University of Texas at Austin as well as VMware Research. Papers on TxFS have been published before but their ATC18 paper can be found here (PDF).

One of the professors involved in this work has also tweeted some different remarks including the file-system is down to just five thousand lines of code by utilizing the file-system journal, how they provided isolation for TxFS transactions, and its very simple API of just three system calls.

The code to TxFS is hosted on GitHub but sadly it's only patched against the out-of-date Linux 3.18 kernel at this stage. It remains to be seen if this researchers will ever attempt to upstream the Texas Transactional File-System.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Storage News
The Linux Kernel May Soon Default To SCSI MQ Mode
Reiser4 Ported To The Linux 4.17 Kernel
LVM2 Begins Work On Major Changes To Logical Volume Management
More XFS Fixes Readied For Linux 4.18
F2FS File-System Gets Discard Improvements, Nobarrier Fsync Mode For Linux 4.18
XFS For Linux 4.18 Preps Online File-System Repair, Other Features
Popular News This Week
Apple Rejects iOS App For Using MoltenVK Vulkan, Alleged Non-Public API
Fedora 29 Dropping GCC From Their Default Build Root Has Been Causing A Heated Debate
How A KDE Developer Used C++17 & Boost.Python For About A 8,000x Speed-Up
ARM Launches "Facts" Campaign Against RISC-V
A Look At The Windows 10 vs. Linux Power Consumption On A Dell XPS 13 Laptop
Browsh: A Modern, Text-Based Web Browser