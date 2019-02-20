TuxClocker: Another GPU Overclocking GUI For Linux
20 February 2019
Adding to the list of third-party GPU overclocking utilities for Linux is TuxClocker, a Qt5-based user-interface currently with support for NVIDIA graphics cards and experimental support for AMD GPUs.

TuxClocker is a Qt5 overclocking tool that supports adjusting not only the memory/core frequencies but also the power limit, fan speed, and other tunables based upon the GPU/driver in use. There is also graph monitors to show the power and temperature limit, where supported, among other features.

TuxClocker offers similar functionality to other third-party, open-source Linux GPU overclocking software though where as most utilities focus just on NVIDIA or AMD hardware, TuxClocker is pursuing both. Currently their stable release supports just NVIDIA GPUs but the development code has AMD Radeon support in the works.


Those wanting to learn more about TuxClocker can do so via the GitHub site. A call for the AMD testing can be found in our forums.

Other recent overclocking GUIs for the Linux desktop include WattmanGTK and GreenWithEnvy.
