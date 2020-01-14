Tesla Is Making Use Of The Open-Source Coreboot Within Their Electric Vehicles

Not only is Linux increasingly used within automobiles but it turns out at least one automobile manufacturer is even using Coreboot within their vehicles.Tesla turns out to be utilizing Coreboot as part of their electric vehicle computer systems. Tesla Motors' open-source portal on GitHub is hosting a Coreboot repository with a big code drop having happened at the start of the new year.The new code added on top of the Coreboot source tree is from Tesla Motors and Samsung. Samsung manufacturers the company's current full self-driving (FSD) chip.

The Coreboot code does reference a "Turbo TRAV" SoC and "Turbo Sentinel" motherboard as the new targets to which I haven't been able to find much on these codenames.The Coreboot implementation is ultimately for initializing the hardware and booting the Linux kernel as a replacement to the conventional proprietary BIOS.Tesla's public Linux kernel tree meanwhile continues tracking dated Linux 3.x and 4.x kernel branches for Intel and NVIDIA Tegra platforms.In any case, great seeing continued open-source activity out of Tesla.