TURNIP Vulkan Driver Gets MSAA Working

Mesa's TURNIP Vulkan driver that provides open-source Vulkan API support for Qualcomm Adreno hardware in recent weeks has been back to seeing new activity and this week more useful contributions are being made.
On Tuesday a number of TURNIP commits were made by Jonathan Marek as well as Eric Anholt. The latest work includes a number of fixes, adding the ASTC texture compression format layout, VK_KHR_sampler_mirror_clamp_to_edge, and ultimately getting basic MSAA working. The multi-sample anti-aliasing support for this open-source TURNIP driver for Adreno graphics has been described as "not perfect but gets through some tests."
These recent TURNIP improvements will be part of the Mesa 19.3 release due out around early December. Other TURNIP work can be found via this Git search for those interested in this project that's part of the Freedreno umbrella.
Add A Comment