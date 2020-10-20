System76 Launches The Thelio Mega With Threadripper + Four GPUs
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 20 October 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT. 5 Comments
The System76 Thelio Major with AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3900 series is already a beast, but now this Linux PC vendor has managed to outdo themselves once again with the Thelio Mega.

The System76 Thelio Mega is what the Colorado company calls "the world's smallest quad-GPU deep learning system". The Thelio Mega pairs the latest-generation AMD Ryzen Threadripper platform with up to four NVIDIA Quadro RTX GPUs to make for an incredibly powerful system.


The Thelio Mega with their custom-built enclosure required special engineering to allow for the high performance Threadripper CPUs and four GPUs in the very confined space with just air cooling. The Thelio Mega can be configured with up to 256GB of RAM and up to 96TB of storage.


Base pricing on the System76 Thelio Mega is $7499 USD with a Threadripper 3960X, 32GB of RAM, dual Quadro RTX 4000 GPUs, and 250GB of storage.


More details on the Thelio Mega via the System76 Blog.

5 Comments
