System76 Bringing Out "Pangolin" As An AMD Renoir Linux Laptop
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 3 December 2020 at 04:24 PM EST. 2 Comments
HARDWARE --
Ever since AMD has been on a stellar trajectory with their hardware, users have been begging System76 to release an AMD Linux laptop... That's now finally coming with their upcoming Pangolin launch.

System76 today disclosed Pangolin as their first AMD-powered laptop with Ryzen (Zen 2) CPU cores and Radeon graphics. In particular, the Pangolin comes with the option of the Ryzen 5 4500U or Ryzen 7 4700U and making use of the integrated Vega graphics.

The System76 Pangolin features a 15.6-inch 1080p display, up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory, one M.2 NVMe SSD slot, USB 3.2 Gen1 / USB 3.2 Gen2 connectivity, and other standard features. The Pangolin measures in at 36 x 23.9 x 1.99 cm and weighs 1.65 kg.

Pricing will start at $849 USD for the 4500U model. There doesn't appear to yet be a firm launch date but the Pangolin product page simply says to be notified in the future of its actual launch.

It's nice to see System76 finally introducing an AMD Ryzen laptop though a bit unfortunate it's launching so late after the other major laptop players with their Renoir laptop models while still priced at a premium. At January's CES 2021 virtual keynote is where AMD is expected to already announce their Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors. With next-gen Ryzen 5000 mobile CPUs just potentially weeks away and given the incredible uplift we've found out of Zen 3, those forthcoming parts will likely be very compelling. Hopefully System76's next iteration of their AMD laptops will be able to arrive more punctually now that they have left the gate with their first mobile AMD design.
2 Comments
Related News
Xilinx Continues Their Open-Source FPGA Upstreaming Push For The Linux Kernel
Linux 5.11 Adds "Magic" To Support Guitar Hero Live PlayStation 3 / Wii U Dongles
Pioneer DDJ-RR DJ Controller To Be Supported By The Linux 5.11 Kernel
Lenovo ThinkPad Palm Sensor Support Coming To Linux 5.11
IBM POWER9 CPUs Need To Flush Their L1 Cache Between Privilege Boundaries Due To New Bug
Xilinx Publishes An Open-Source AI Engine Kernel Driver For Linux
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Systemd 247 Released With Experimental Out-of-Memory Daemon, New Credentials Capability
GNOME 40 Mutter Moves Input Work To A Separate Thread
Radeon RX 6800 Series 1440p Linux Gaming Benchmarks With 15 GPUs
PHP 8.0 Ready To Ship With Many New Features, Even Better Performance
Blender 2.91 Released With A Multitude Of Improvements
Godot Game Engine Has Been Backing "Betsy" As A GPU-Based Texture Compressor
AMD Stages More Driver Updates For New GPUs With Linux 5.11
PHP 8.0 Officially Released With Many Language Additions, Better Performance