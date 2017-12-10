System76 Rolls Out Its New HiDPI Daemon
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 10 December 2017 at 07:10 AM EST.
Linux system vendor System76 has released their new HiDPI daemon for their laptops and desktops to improving the display experience on multi-monitor configurations.

This HiDPI daemon is geared for offering a better display experience when using both HiDPI and lower DPI displays, e.g. a HiDPI laptop display paired with a lower resolution external monitor, a desktop with multiple monitors of varying resolutions, etc.

Their HiDPI experience is built around X.Org for now until Wayland is mature and is tested for Intel/NVIDIA graphics given those are the GPUs they are mostly shipping at this point. This daemon will listen for monitor plug/unplug events and then configure the HiDPI/LoDPI experience accordingly, allow you to switch displays between different modes if the application in use doesn't support HiDPI properly, etc.


At the same time as improving their HiDPI experience they have also continued making adjustments to their initial setup experience.

System76 device owners interested in learning more can do so via the System76 Blog.
2 Comments

