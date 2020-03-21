System76 May Offer AMD Ryzen Laptops When They Begin Their Own Manufacturing

System76 is preparing to begin shipping their new Lemur Pro laptop in early April. This will be their most open laptop yet albeit still based on Intel. But it looks like when they move on with their ambitious plans to begin manufacturing their own devices, we may finally see a System76 AMD-powered laptop.The new Lemur Pro is arriving in early April and talks up ten hours of video playback time, light Internet activity for 16 hours, or Vim coding for 21 hours off their expanded battery. The new laptop features Intel 10th Gen Core i5/i7 CPU options, a 14.1-inch 1080p display, up to 40GB of DDR4 memory, dual M.2 SSDs, and USB 3.1 Type-C + USB 3.0 Type A.Making this laptop more open than most Intel models is that it relies upon System76 Open Firmware with Coreboot, EDK2 and System76's open-source embedded controller.

But for those not interested in an Intel-powered laptop, System76 looks like they are exploring AMD options when they start their much anticipated in-house laptop manufacturing. System76's Jeremy Soller commented they are at least considering AMD options for those future devices. That would be great to see and jives well with their in-house manufactured Thelio desktops seeing AMD Ryzen desktop options.But for now those wanting to learn more about the new Lemur Pro can do so via System76.com