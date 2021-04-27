Stratis 2.4 Released With Multi-Threaded Daemon, Root File-System Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 27 April 2021 at 07:11 AM EDT.
While Fedora Workstation has been moving along with its Btrfs file-system usage and beginning to make greater use of its functionality, Red Hat does continue investing heavily in Stratis-Storage as their path forward for next-generation Linux storage with Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Today marks the release of Stratis 2.4.

The Stratis 2.4 release finally brings multi-threading to its daemon, support for using Stratis as the root file-system, and encrypted pool handling improvements, among other changes.

- Initial support for multi-threading of the Stratis daemon (Stratisd). More details on the Stratis Daemon multi-threading support via this blog post. Up to now Stratisd was entirely single-threaded with an event loop.

- Support for being able to boot from a Stratis root file-system. Changes were needed in the encryption/keys handling for the root file-system and initramfs handling. More details on using Stratis as the root file-system via this blog post.

- Support for creating a pool with encryption managed by the kernel keyring or Clevis and support for both in finding an already encrypted pool.

- Improved management of file-system symlinks.

- Logging improvements.

- Various code clean-ups and other improvements/fixes.

Those building Stratis from source can find the new v2.4 release via GitHub.
