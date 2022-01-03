Steam On Linux Ended 2021 At 1.11% Marketshare

After a reporting snafu over the weekend, Valve has now made available the December 2021 results of the Steam Survey. This metric has been quite interesting to monitor with the increases since Steam Play (Proton) was first introduced but particularly in recent months since the announcement of the Linux-powered Steam Deck causing more excitement around Linux gaming and more people trying out the current state of Steam Play.
This summer Steam on Linux (re)crossed the 1.0% threshold after being under 1.0% marketshare for years. In November Steam on Linux hit 1.16% as a recent multi-year high for the operating system. Now in December it dipped by 0.05% down to 1.11%.
Meanwhile, year-over-year for December 2020 Steam on Linux was around a 0.57% marketshare and for December 2019 was at 0.67%.
It will be interesting to see how the Steam on Linux marketshare as a percentage plays out over the course of 2022 with the Steam Deck units beginning to ship later this quarter and about excitement in Linux gaming being reignited thanks to that handheld console and Steam Play evolving into increasingly great shape.
See the December 2021 results over on SteamPowered.com.
