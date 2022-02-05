Steam Will Now Flush Its Stale Shader Cache To Help Save Space
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 5 February 2022 at 12:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
VALVE --
As a particularly important move for Linux gamers and enthusiasts where you may be riding frequent Git builds of new Mesa graphics drivers or even the bi-weekly point releases - compared to the multi-week/monthly update regiment for Windows graphics drivers - Valve's Steam client will now flush its stale shader cache upon GPU/driver changes. This is important for conserving disk space especially where storage constraints are possible like with the Steam Deck.

With Friday's Steam beta update, the shader pre-caching code will now flush the stale shader cache data on GPU/driver changes. It benefits all platforms with Steam pre-caching but will be particularly beneficial for those frequently upgrading their graphics drivers, such as habitual Mesa Git users (for when there is pre-caching available at least) or even the bi-weekly snapshots and other frequent updates for rolling-release users. Unless you are doing bisecting or later jumping between driver versions, keeping around the old shader caches is of no good and better off just being deleted to conserve disk space especially if being a heavy gamer as the caches can quickly balloon in size. The shader pre-cache can easily become large, so for the Steam Deck's base model with just 64GB eMMC (plus optional removable storage), this change to ensure the stale caches are deleted is important.


The Steam beta update also fixes games making use of Proton to always download shader caches immediately when installed, another benefit for the Steam Deck and all Linux gamers leveraging Steam Play for enjoying Windows games on Linux.

More details on this latest Steam beta update via SteamCommunity.com.
Add A Comment
Related News
Valve's Gamescope Compositor Adds AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Support
Valve To Formally Launch Steam Deck On 25 February, Shipping Begins 28 February
Valve Rolling Out Dynamic Cloud Sync For Moving Between The Steam Deck & PC
Valve Is Sponsoring More CI Testing For The Open-Source Radeon Linux Graphics Driver
DXVK 1.9.3 Released With NVIDIA DLSS Integration, Many Game Fixes
Valve's Steam Winter Sale Is Now Underway
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust-Written Replacement To GNU Coreutils Progressing, Some Binaries Now Faster
Numerous Linux/X11 Display Drivers Can No Longer Even Properly Build
airyxOS Aims To Build Upon FreeBSD With The "Finesse of macOS"
AMD Cooking Up A "PAN" Feature That Can Help Boost Linux Performance
GNOME 42 Lands New Screenshot/Screencast UI
PipeWire 0.3.44 Released With Latency Improvements, Minimal PW Server Support
System76-Scheduler Is A New Pop!_OS Rust Effort To Improve Desktop Responsiveness
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Looks To Drop Its Partner Archive In Favor Of The Snap Store