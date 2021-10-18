Valve Launches "Steam Deck Verified" Program For Games That Run Well On The Steam Deck
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 18 October 2021 at 02:15 PM EDT. 12 Comments
VALVE --
Valve is introducing a Steam Deck Verified system for helping gamers find out what games have been verified to work well on their forthcoming AMD+Linux-powered handheld game console.

Valve says they are reviewing the entire Steam catalog of games and will be categorizing each game for its level of compatibility with the Steam Deck. These ratings in turn will show up within the Steam Store and for users own game libraries.

The categories for the Steam Deck Verified program include "Verified" for games running great out-of-the-box, "Playable" for titles needing some tweaking, "Unsupported" as not functional for the Steam Deck, and "Unknown" for games not yet checked.

Valve is evaluating each game based on the input/controller support, how seamless the experience is, the display support at the default resolution, and the system support with Proton (including anti-cheat support).

Valve's compatibility review process is still ongoing. More details on the new initiative via SteamDeck.com.
12 Comments
Related News
VKD3D-Proton 2.5 Released With Experimental DXR 1.1, More Games Working
Proton Experimental Enables NVIDIA DLSS For D3D12 Games, Proton Now Handles More Games
Steam Beta Improves Its Vulkan Pre-Caching System, PipeWire Capture Now Opt-In
Valve Publishes New Steam Deck FAQ With A Few New Details Shared
Steam On Linux Continues Hovering Around The 1% Mark
Proton 6.3-6 Released With More Games Running, Optional NVIDIA DLSS Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.15-rc5 x86 Changes Aim To Fix "Yet Another Hardware Trainwreck"
Axboe Achieves 8M IOPS Per-Core With Newest Linux Optimization Patches
Intel Contributes AVX-512 Optimizations To Numpy, Yields Massive Speedups
NVIDIA 495 Linux Beta Driver Released With GBM Support
Ubuntu 21.10 Released With GNOME 40 Desktop, Many Underlying Improvements
PinePhone Pro Announced As New Linux Smartphone
OpenBSD 7.0 Released With RISC-V 64-bit Port, Better Apple Silicon Support
Walmart Pushes Open-Source L3AF To Help Out eBPF Ecosystem