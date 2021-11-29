Valve Posts Updated Steam Deck FAQs To Address More Community Questions
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 29 November 2021 at 07:43 PM EST. Add A Comment
VALVE --
Valve has provided an updated "frequently asked questions" area stemming from community questions during the recent Steam Deck developer event.

While the Steam Deck shipping date slipped into Q1 due to hardware supply chain issues, Valve continues making great progress on the software front and readying the ecosystem and developer partners for their much anticipated Arch Linux powered gaming handheld console.

Some of the many items covered in the updated FAQ today include:

- For determining the developers that are seeded with Steam Deck Dev Kits, Valve is analyzing the most-played titles of games for those who have reserved a Steam Deck.

- For those developing/testing without a Steam Deck, Valve recommends using an AMD CPU anyways for as close to the experience of the Steam Deck as possible.

- Valve plans to provide some APIs to help game developers in saving game data/state prior to suspending the device for a better suspend/resume experience, particularly around WiFi/Internet loss.

- AMD FSR will be included as part of a future Steam OS release, complementing the per-game AMD FSR support available already with some titles. This will allow easily using AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution for games not natively supporting it.

- Currently the Steam Deck is on a Linux 5.13 based kernel but working to move to a Linux 5.15 LTS kernel build.

- The main root partition will indeed be a read-only file-system treated as an immutable object. SteamOS updates will be distributed as an entire OS image. Those wanting to can go into the developer mode for mounting the entire operating system as read-write.

- Valve still publicly indicates "no strong preference" whether game developers target native Linux support or go the Proton route.

- Steam OS 3.0 will likely not be available separately to consumers/gamers until after the Steam Deck is shipping.


See partner.steamgames.com documentation for all the FAQs in full. Valve has also provided localized versions of their recent Steam Deck developer showcase via YouTube.

Add A Comment
Related News
Proton 6.3-8 Released With More Windows Games Playable, Support For Some BattlEye Games
Valve Shares New Steam Deck Details, Proton Update Available For Testing
Steam Deck Release Pushed Back To February 2022
It's Been 9 Years Since Valve Rolled Out The Steam Linux Beta
BattlEye Support In Good Shape With Steam Client Beta + Proton Experimental
Steam Beta Adds VA-API Acceleration For Remote Play
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux Prepares For Next-Gen AMD CPUs With Up To 12 CCDs
Minecraft Now 30% Faster With Open-Source AMD Radeon Driver On Linux
Proton 6.3-8 Released With More Windows Games Playable, Support For Some BattlEye Games
Archinstall 2.3 Released For Easily Installing Arch Linux
Intel Posts Updated "Software Defined Silicon" Driver To Activate Licensed Hardware Features
Blender 3.0's Cycles X Rendering Performance Is Looking Great
New Linux /dev/random RNG Revved For The 43rd Time
Microsoft Working On Direct3D 12 Video Acceleration For Mesa