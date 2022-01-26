Valve To Formally Launch Steam Deck On 25 February, Shipping Begins 28 February
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 26 January 2022 at 01:30 PM EST. 1 Comment
After slipping from the original shipping target of Q4 due to component shortages, Valve is making good on their Q1'2022 shipping plans for the Steam Deck.

Valve just announced the Steak Deck will indeed begin shipping by the end of February. 25 February is when they will ship the first batch of order emails to reservation holders and they will have three days to complete their orders. Steam Deck units are expected to begin shipping to customers on 28 February.

Valve also confirmed that new order emails will be sent out on a weekly basis to reservation holders. Valve will send out the order emails in the same order as reservations that began last year. Valve has not confirmed the planned weekly batch sizes or how many units will be ready to ship on 28 February.


The brief Steam Deck shipping update can be found on SteamDeck.com.
