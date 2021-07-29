Steam Beta Brings New Downloads Page, Linux Container Updates

Valve just pushed out a rather significant Steam beta update for gamers across Windows, macOS, and Linux.
This Steam beta update is a bit meatier than normal with a new downloads page implementation, several Linux-specific updates, continued work on SteamVR and Steam Input, along with more.
Among the changes include:
- A new downloads page within the Steam client. This new downloads page is more minimal and focused with a variety of UI/UX improvements over the old design.
- Various Steam Library updates.
- Steam Input is seeing lower CPU usage especially for Steam Input API games. Steam Input also now supports PowerA Xbox Series X controllers.
- Linux container runtime updates for both Scout and Soldier.
- Library pinning on Linux is now significantly faster at start-up.
- Steam has restored compatibility with the NixOS distribution.
- The /usr/share/nvidia directory is now exposed to containers when using the NVIDIA proprietary driver so application/game-specific profiles can be applied.
- Steam on Linux now silences most library preload (LD_PRELOAD) warnings.
- SteamVR now detects the HTC Vive Pro 2 and has a driver install prompt.
Lots of changes with this Steam beta update today. Hopefully more good stuff in the months ahead for the Steam Linux built in the lead-up to the Steam Deck shipping around EOY.
The full list of changes for today's Steam beta update can be found at SteamCommunity.com.
6 Comments