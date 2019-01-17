Steam Beta Update Now Allows Per-Game Enabling Of Steam Play, Other Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 17 January 2019 at 07:26 PM EST. 6 Comments
It was just yesterday that Valve dropped a big Steam client update including several long sought improvements for Linux gamers. Today that's been succeeded by another rather nice beta upgrade.

For Linux users the most facing change with today's beta is the ability to force-enable Steam Play on a per-game basis via the title's properties pane. This also allows for forcing Linux-native games to be run under Steam Play instead, should you so desire for comparison purposes or avoiding a buggy Linux native game. Also on the Steam Play front is re-working of the Steam Play global settings to only use the override of the Proton version for unsupported games. There's also a fix where changing the global Steam Play settings wouldn't prompt for a client restart.

This update also fixes the incorrect scroll offset for the in-game overlay with Steam on Linux. Outside of the Linux-specific work are some Big Picture fixes and on Steam Input is support for the HORI Battle Pad and HORI Wireless Switch Pad.

More details on the new Steam beta via Steam Community.
