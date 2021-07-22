Steam Audio SDK 4.0 Released With Big Improvements

Valve has just released Steam Audio SDK 4.0 as a big feature update to this cross-platform audio SDK that can work with Unity, Unreal Engine, and other game engines
Steam Audio remains focused on providing immersive sound for games with a particular emphasis on VR for this 3D sound API. With Steam Audio SDK 4.0 there is pathing support so Steam Audio can simulate and bake propagation paths from moving sources to moving listeners, such as for modeling how sound travels through corridors and other environments. Steam Audio also adds hybrid reverb support for realistic handling of large reverbant spaces and other environments.
Steam Audio SDK 4.0 also has significant changes to its API that breaks backwards compatibility with prior releases. The new Steam Audio API better separates simulation and rendering and makes other changes in the process. The code has also been upgraded against a newer TrueAudio Next version, various bug fixes, and plug-in improvements for the various supported game engines.
More details on the Steam Audio SDK 4.0 release for game developers via the project's GitHub.
