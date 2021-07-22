Steam Audio SDK 4.0 Released With Big Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 22 July 2021 at 03:10 PM EDT. Add A Comment
VALVE --
Valve has just released Steam Audio SDK 4.0 as a big feature update to this cross-platform audio SDK that can work with Unity, Unreal Engine, and other game engines

Steam Audio remains focused on providing immersive sound for games with a particular emphasis on VR for this 3D sound API. With Steam Audio SDK 4.0 there is pathing support so Steam Audio can simulate and bake propagation paths from moving sources to moving listeners, such as for modeling how sound travels through corridors and other environments. Steam Audio also adds hybrid reverb support for realistic handling of large reverbant spaces and other environments.

Steam Audio SDK 4.0 also has significant changes to its API that breaks backwards compatibility with prior releases. The new Steam Audio API better separates simulation and rendering and makes other changes in the process. The code has also been upgraded against a newer TrueAudio Next version, various bug fixes, and plug-in improvements for the various supported game engines.

More details on the Steam Audio SDK 4.0 release for game developers via the project's GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Valve Announces Steam Deck As Portable SteamOS + AMD Powered Portable PC
Steam Client Update Brings Numerous Linux Fixes, More Controller Additions
VKD3D-Proton 2.4 Released With Better Performance, Sparse 3D Textures
Valve's Dota 2 Adds AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution
DXVK 1.9 Brings Conservative Rasterization For Running Direct3D Games On Linux
FUTEX2 Linux Patches Updated To Support Variable-Sized Futexes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Canonical Has Been Weathering The Pandemic Well: Turned A Profit, Back Above 500 Employees
Linus Torvalds Calls On Paragon To Send In The New NTFS Driver
Debian 11.0 "Bullseye" Is Very Close To Release - Now Under A Full Freeze
GNOME 41 Alpha Released With Many Desktop Changes Accumulating
PipeWire 0.3.32 Released With Numerous Fixes
NVIDIA Releases 470.57.02 Linux Driver, DLSS SDK Adds Official Linux Support
O3DE Game Engine Seeing Progress On Linux Editor
KWinFT Lands Code To Now Use WLROOTS For Wayland