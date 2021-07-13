Steam Client Update Brings Numerous Linux Fixes, More Controller Additions
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 13 July 2021 at 08:14 PM EDT. Add A Comment
VALVE --
Valve today pushed out their newest stable update to the Steam client for Windows, macOS, and Linux.

Following recent betas that included many of these changes for testing, the 13 July build is the newest version of Steam. There are several Linux changes and fixes worth mentioning and a lot of new material in general.

Today's update has many Linux fixes including multiple crash fixes, excess memory usage when downloading shader depots, updated libXi as part of the Steam Linux Runtime, improved NVIDIA Vulkan ray-tracing support, mapping for the PS5 DualSense controller, and other changes. The Steam Linux Soldier client beta branch has also been updated for new security updates in the name of security and better NVIDIA Vulkan ray-tracing support there too.

Aside from the Linux-specific work, with this Steam client update- Steam Input now supports the Amazon Luna controller, Raver Wolverine Tournament Edition controller, and share button support for various Xbox controllers. Distributed as part of Steam, SteamNetworkingSockets now has better performance for peer-to-peer connections, especially under many P2P connections.

More details on today's update via SteamCommunity.com.
Add A Comment
Related News
VKD3D-Proton 2.4 Released With Better Performance, Sparse 3D Textures
Valve's Dota 2 Adds AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution
DXVK 1.9 Brings Conservative Rasterization For Running Direct3D Games On Linux
FUTEX2 Linux Patches Updated To Support Variable-Sized Futexes
DXVK-NVAPI 0.3 Released For Being Able To Expose More Of NVIDIA's Public API Within Steam Play
Valve's GameNetworkingSockets 1.3 Released With Better Performance
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
XWayland 21.1.2 Released With NVIDIA Hardware Acceleration Support
Following NetBSD, DragonFlyBSD Now Has "COVID"
Linux 5.14 Supports Some Exciting Features With RISC-V
Linux 5.14 Can Create Secret Memory Areas With memfd_secret
USB Low Latency Audio Support Re-Submitted For Linux 5.14
Linux Mint 20.2 Released With Cinnamon 5.0 Desktop
FUTEX2 Spun Up A Fifth Time For This Linux Interface To Help Windows Games
AMD VanGogh APUs Get New Audio Driver For Linux