Steam Client Update Brings Numerous Linux Fixes, More Controller Additions

Valve today pushed out their newest stable update to the Steam client for Windows, macOS, and Linux.
Following recent betas that included many of these changes for testing, the 13 July build is the newest version of Steam. There are several Linux changes and fixes worth mentioning and a lot of new material in general.
Today's update has many Linux fixes including multiple crash fixes, excess memory usage when downloading shader depots, updated libXi as part of the Steam Linux Runtime, improved NVIDIA Vulkan ray-tracing support, mapping for the PS5 DualSense controller, and other changes. The Steam Linux Soldier client beta branch has also been updated for new security updates in the name of security and better NVIDIA Vulkan ray-tracing support there too.
Aside from the Linux-specific work, with this Steam client update- Steam Input now supports the Amazon Luna controller, Raver Wolverine Tournament Edition controller, and share button support for various Xbox controllers. Distributed as part of Steam, SteamNetworkingSockets now has better performance for peer-to-peer connections, especially under many P2P connections.
More details on today's update via SteamCommunity.com.
